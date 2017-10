MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said that 83 percent of the demand for the 1.25 billion euro benchmark bond it launched on Thursday came from foreign institutional investors.

The 10-year issue was more than four times subscribed, it said in a statement.

Around 75 percent of the 7 billion euros in bonds placed by the bank in the first ten months of the year was subscribed by foreign investors, the bank said.