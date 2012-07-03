FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa to test market depth for peripheral banks
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Intesa to test market depth for peripheral banks

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo, rated A3/BBB+/A-, has opened order books on a three-year senior unsecured bond, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.

The Italian lender mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi and Credit Suisse to test investor appetite at initial levels of 420bp area over mid-swaps.

The deal will be the first to test market sentiment for peripheral financial credits since last week’s EU summit on the eurozone sovereign crisis.

Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers

