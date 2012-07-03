FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over EUR1.75bn of demand for Intesa bond -lead
July 3, 2012

Over EUR1.75bn of demand for Intesa bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - Intesa Sanpaolo, rated A3/BBB+/A-, has tightened guidance on a EUR1bn three-year senior unsecured bond to mid-swaps plus 410-415bp after drawing demand in excess of EUR1.75bn, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

The Italian lender mandated Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi and Credit Suisse to test investor appetite at initial levels of 420bp area over mid-swaps.

The deal will be the first to test market sentiment for peripheral financial credits since last week’s EU summit on the eurozone sovereign crisis.

Reporting by Helene Durand, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
