Intesa bond 22 pct subscribed by UK, Irish investors-source

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - British and Irish investors were the main foreign buyers of Intesa Sanpaolo’s new 2015 unsecured bond, followed by German, Austrian and French investors, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Seventy-one percent of the orders for the bond, the first to be issued by a bank in the euro zone periphery since Italian and Spanish lenders were shut out of funding markets at the end of March, came from non-Italian European investors.

The bond, offered to international institutional investors and financial institutions, was not aimed at the U.S. and Asian markets, the source said. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)