FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa bond 22 pct subscribed by UK, Irish investors-source
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa bond 22 pct subscribed by UK, Irish investors-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - British and Irish investors were the main foreign buyers of Intesa Sanpaolo’s new 2015 unsecured bond, followed by German, Austrian and French investors, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Seventy-one percent of the orders for the bond, the first to be issued by a bank in the euro zone periphery since Italian and Spanish lenders were shut out of funding markets at the end of March, came from non-Italian European investors.

The bond, offered to international institutional investors and financial institutions, was not aimed at the U.S. and Asian markets, the source said. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.