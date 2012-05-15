FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa's Italy govt bond exposure up at 76.9 bln euros
May 15, 2012

Intesa's Italy govt bond exposure up at 76.9 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, has increased its exposure to domestic government bonds to 76.9 billion euros ($98.72 billion) in the first quarter from 59.7 billion euros at the end of 2011, a slide on the bank’s website showed.

Intesa had said it would use some of the cheap three-year funds it took from the European Central Bank to buy Italian government bonds.

The bank scooped 36 billion euros in ECB loans at the December and February auctions, more than any other Italian lender. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

