Intesa SP buys back bonds for 1.66 bln euros
July 27, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa SP buys back bonds for 1.66 bln euros

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it had repurchased senior and subordinated debt for 1.655 billion euros in a buyback aimed at improving the Italian bank’s capital position.

The bank said in a statement it would pay 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion) to repurchase the notes, meeting the upper limit it had set on the buyback.

Investors had offered to tender a nominal 3.3 billion euros of subordinated notes and 3.1 billion euros of senior notes.

The bank announced the buyback earlier in July seeking to exploit a below-par repurchase price to generate a capital gain. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

