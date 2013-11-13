FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa says ready for "very tough" ECB asset quality review
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa says ready for "very tough" ECB asset quality review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said it had built a reserve buffer on its loan portfolio to make sure it was ready for what it expected to be a “very tough” asset quality review by the European Central Bank.

Intesa CEO Carlo Messina told analysts in a conference call it had increased the reserve buffer for performing loans by 25 million euros in the third quarter.

“We expect the ECB asset quality review to be very tough. We are ready,” he said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie

