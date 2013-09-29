FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo calls snap board meetings on CEO position- sources
September 29, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo calls snap board meetings on CEO position- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has called a snap meeting of its two boards on Sunday evening to discuss the possible ousting of Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani, two sources close to the situation said on Sunday.

Cucchiani, at the helm of Intesa since late 2011, has clashed with the chairman of the supervisory board and key shareholders, several sources with knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.

“The dice is cast,” one of the sources said.

The second source confirmed the meeting of the management and supervisory boards had been called to discuss the position of the CEO.

Several people familiar with the situation have said Cucchiani may be replaced by his deputy Carlo Messina. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes, Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
