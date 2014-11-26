FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa top exec ordered to face trial over derivatives - source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Intesa top exec ordered to face trial over derivatives - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian court prosecutors have ordered a top executive and a former CEO at Italy’s leading retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo to face trial on fraud allegations involving the sale of derivatives, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The allegations relate to the period 2004-2011 and also involve 13 other employees who were working at the bank at the time, the source said.

Giovanni Bazoli, chairman of the supervisory board of Intesa Sanpaolo, and Corrado Passera, who stepped down as CEO in 2011, are accused of fraud in a case that revolves around the sale of swap contracts to two businessmen who had taken out mortgages with the bank in Italy’s southern Puglia region.

Intesa Sanpaolo, speaking for the lender and for Bazoli, declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to reach Passera for a comment.

Among the other people ordered to face trial is the current CEO of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Giovanni Gorno Tempini who at the time was CEO of a division of Intesa Sanpaolo.

It was not possible to reach Gorno Tempini for a comment. (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.