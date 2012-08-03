FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa sees 2012 dividend equal or higher than 2011
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Intesa sees 2012 dividend equal or higher than 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Friday its dividend for 2012 would be higher or equal to the 0.05 euros it paid out for 2011.

In slides posted on the bank’s website after it released second-quarter results, Intesa said its total exposure to Italian sovereign bonds was broadly flat at 80.4 billion euros at the end of June, compared to end-March levels.

It said its Core Tier 1 and common equity ratios would remain “well above” 10 percent throughout 2012. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.