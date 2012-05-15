Intesa CEO doubts EU leaders can tackle crisis

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, questioned on Tuesday the European leaders’s ability to tackle the region’s worsening economic and sovereignd ebt crisis.

“I have doubts on the ability of European politicians to grasp the crisis,” Intesa’s CEO Enrico Cucchiani told analysts in a conference call. He said only the European Central Bank was showing leadership in Europe.

The bank’s director general, Carlo Messina, said a mass downgrade by rating agency Moody’s on Monday would have no releveant impact on Italian banks, except for the amount of eligible assets they have to put up as collateral to access fuding from the European Central Bank.

He said Intesa would have to increase those eligible assets in use by 2 billion euros following the downgrade.

Messina also said the bank was ready to further increase its Italian government bond holdings, which have risen to 76.9 billion euros in the first quarter, but only for short maturities. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)