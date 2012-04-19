FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB has tools to encourage funding from intl investors-Intesa exec
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

ECB has tools to encourage funding from intl investors-Intesa exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Institutional investors are now willing to restart funding after withdrawing late last year around 30 billion euros in financing to Intesa Sanpaolo , a top executive at the Italian bank said on Thursday.

Intesa Sanpaolo Director General Carlo Messina said lower rates or even fees on deposits with the European Central Bank could encourage interbank lending.

“Intesa saw a drop in funding from institutional investors of around 30 billion euros in the last few months of 2011,” Messina told a business conference.

He said investors were now ready to return but at high costs.

Parking excess liquidity with the ECB had very little appeal in terms of returns, he said, adding lower rates on deposits, or even administrative fees, may be useful in prompting investors to put that liquidity to use with other banks. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.