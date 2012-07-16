FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa's deputy CEO Morelli to leave bank
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa's deputy CEO Morelli to leave bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday Marco Morelli, its deputy manager to the chief executive, was leaving the group to pursue “new professional opportunities.”

Morelli had taken the reins pending the appointment of a new CEO after Corrado Passera left the bank to become minister of economic development in November in the unelected government of Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Former Allianz manager Enrico Cucchiani replaced Passera as CEO at the end of November, ending a stalemate which, according to sources, saw the bank’s shareholder foundations favouring an internal candidate and the influential supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli pushing to hire somebody from outside. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.