Intesa net profit falls, bad loans up

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Net profit at Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo fell more than 40 percent in the second quarter, hit by lower trading gains, and loan loss provisions rose reflecting a deteriorating credit quality on its home turf.

The lender said it had set aside 2.1 billion euros ($2.55 billion) in the first half of 2012 for loan loss provisions, more than a half of that in the second quarter. This was up 37 percent from the first half of 2011, as risky loans rose by 20 percent.

That figure reflects the difficult macroeconomic backdrop in Italy - where Intesa earns 80 percent of its revenues - due to a deep recession. Net profit stood at 470 million euros in the second quarter, a 41.5 percent fall compared with the previous three months.

Concern over the economic downturn in the euro zone’s third largest economy was one of the factors cited by rating agency Moody’s when it downgraded Intesa and other Italian banks last month, following a two-notch cut in Italy’s sovereign rating.

Italian lenders are under pressure because of a spreading debt crisis and are regarded as vulnerable because of their vast holdings of domestic government bonds and increasing funding costs. Intesa has the highest exposure among Italian banks to Italian sovereign bonds.

Intesa said its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 10.7 percent, compared with 10.5 percent at end-March - one of the strongest in Italy.

Last month, the bank was the first lender in the euro zone periphery to tap investors with an unsecured three-year bond since Italian and Spanish banks were shut out of funding markets at the end of March.

Like other top Italian lenders, Intesa ended 2011 deeply in the red, posting a 10.1 billion euro loss after booking big writedowns on goodwill to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by the euro zone debt crisis.

Intesa’s shares have lost 22 percent of their value since the beginning of the year, underperforming the European banking sector as Italian lenders were hurt by the debt crisis. Shares were up 7.25 percent after results amid buoyant banking sector shares.