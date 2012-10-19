Intesa, unions reach agreement over jobs

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail lender, and unions have reached an agreement that will save around 1,000 jobs in exchange for longer opening hours at the bank’s branches, both sides said on Friday.

Intesa had told unions last month it planned to merge or close nearly a fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, a move which labour groups said put some 1,000 jobs at risk.

However in a statement on Friday the FABI union said those jobs would not be cut after labour groups agreed to a number of measures, including keeping branches open for longer and freezing overtime.

The union also said 1,300 apprentices would be made full-time staff. The bank confirmed the content of the agreement.

Intesa has already announced 5,000 job cuts as it seeks to reduce costs in line with other Italian lenders.

Some 19,000 job cuts have been announced across the Italian banking industry, although those plans have been delayed by a pension reform that makes it more difficult and costlier for workers to go into early retirement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)