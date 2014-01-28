FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Intesa has reimbursed cheap ECB funds in full
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Intesa has reimbursed cheap ECB funds in full

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday it had fully reimbursed the 36 billion euros ($49.22 billion) in cheap 3-year loans taken from the European Central Bank, the first Italian bank to do so.

Intesa, Italy’s biggest retail bank, said it had switched 21 billion euros of those loans into standard ECB open-market operations with maturities ranging from one week to three months.

The remaining 15 billion euros of loans had been previously paid back.

The outsanding financing with the ECB had fallen to less than 20 billion euros at the end of December and has been further declining since, Intesa said in a statement.

The shorter-term funding provides the bank “with more efficiency and flexibility in the management of our liquidity also on the basis of the alternative cost of short-term wholesale funding,” it said.

$1 = 0.7313 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.