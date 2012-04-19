FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa used some LTRO money for short Italy bonds
April 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Intesa used some LTRO money for short Italy bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has bought Italian bonds with a maturity of up to three years with part of the money borrowed at the ECB’s longer-term refinancing operations (LTRO), a top executive said on Thursday.

“The first two LTROs have been decisive, we don’t need another one,” Director General Carlo Messina said on the sidelines of business conference.

The ECB’s second three-year liquidity tender held at the end of February is likely to be the last one.

“It won’t create problems if it is the last one,” he said.

Messina said that besides buying short-term Italian bonds, Intesa had used the ECB’s longer-term cash to support credit and avoid deleveraging. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)

