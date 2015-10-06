FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo open to European M&A, UniCredit tie-up "senseless"
October 6, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo open to European M&A, UniCredit tie-up "senseless"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo is prepared to look at bank mergers in Europe but considers the idea of a tie-up with domestic rival UniCredit “senseless”, the chairman of the lender’s supervisory board said on Tuesday.

“When the conditions are right we will certainly assess external growth but in this regard tying up with or buying Italian banks makes no sense,” Giovanni Bazoli said on the sidelines of a conference.

Bazoli said consolidation would be better at a European level, but added there was nothing on the table at present.

He said the idea of merging Italy’s biggest retail bank with rival UniCredit had never been put to top management.

Last week financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said an investment bank had pitched the idea of a merger between Italy’s top two banks with the possible involvement of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Reporting by Gianluca semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes

