Intesa CEO says lender expects to beat 2017 goals

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo expects to beat targets set under its business plan for 2017, Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina said.

“I‘m not thinking of changing them, we’ll over-deliver and investors will be all the more happy for it,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The business plan presented in March last year sets a goal of 4.5 billion euros ($4.95 billion) in net profit for 2017 and a best-quality capital ratio of 12.2 percent. That compares with a 13.4 percent level at the end of June.

The bank still plans to pay 2 billion euros in dividends over its 2015 results, he said, up from 1.2 billion euros paid this year.

“We’ll pay 2 billion euros, then available income this year could be higher, we’ll see,” he said.

Messina said acquisitions in private banking or asset management - two sectors in which Intesa Sanpaolo has said it wants to expand - were not a priority at present.

“We’re doing so well in private banking, asset management and insurance ... that I don’t see the need for mergers that would risk weakening us,” he said.

The banker also ruled out Intesa could have any part in a banking consolidation process.

Talking about a bank-specific assessment of risks carried out by the European Central Bank, whose results will be communicated shortly to individual lenders, Messina said Intesa’s excess capital put it in a position of “absolute tranquillity”. ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)