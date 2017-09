MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Additional Tier 1 bond Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is set to price on Tuesday will be worth 1.25 billion euros ($1.36 billion), an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Thomson Reuters’ IFR service reported earlier on Tuesday orders for the perpetual bond topped 3.25 billion euros and the yield had been set at 7 percent. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)