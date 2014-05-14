FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo names new chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has named insider Eliano Omar Lodesani as its new chief operating officer, Italy’s largest retail bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lodesani has been with the banking group for several years and is head of its regional centre of the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige regions, which has 724 branches.

He will take up his new position from June 1 to replace Francesco Micheli who resigned this week as part of an executive job reduction scheme within the group. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Holmes)

