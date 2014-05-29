FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bank heads see ECB rate cut at next meeting
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 8:34 AM / 3 years ago

Italian bank heads see ECB rate cut at next meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - The heads of Intesa San Paolo and Unicredit, Italy’s two biggest banks, said on Thursday they expected the European Central Bank to cut interest rates at its next governing council meeting and launch other measures to boost the economy.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a conference in Rome, Federico Ghizzoni, chief executive of Unicredit, said he expected the central bank to cut rates and start programme to buy assets, particularly corporate assets.

Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina also said he hoped the ECB would launch a ‘funding for lending’ operation, under which the central bank would offer loans to banks with conditions on lending out the money attached. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.