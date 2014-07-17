REFILE-Intesa Sanpaolo plans to take 13 bln euros of TLTRO funds

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest bank by branches, aims to draw 13 billion euros ($17.6 billion) from the funds the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, the lender’s CEO said on Thursday.

The bank plans to lend more money to companies and households and will use funds borrowed from the ECB trough the so-called TLTRO programme to do so, Intesa Sanpaolo’s Chief Executive Carlo Messina said at a business event in Milan. ($1 = 0.7388 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)