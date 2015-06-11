FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says not interested in Julius Baer
June 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says not interested in Julius Baer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in buying Switzerland’s Julius Baer, the chief executive of the Italian bank said on Thursday.

CEO Carlo Messina said in an interview in May that Italy’s second biggest bank wished to acquire an international private bank with a market value similar or lower than its own division. His comment have fuelled gains in Julius Baer’s shares.

“Julius Baer is an excellent company but we’re not interested in it,” Messina told reporters on the sideline of a conference.

Intesa has long expressed an interest in buying private banking and asset management assets. Messina said there were no news on that front. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro,)

