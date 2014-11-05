Intesa not interested in any Monte Paschi assets - CEO

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said Italy’s biggest retail bank was not interested in any assets troubled peer Monte dei Paschi di Siena may put up for sale as it seeks to fill a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall.

“I find it hard to imagine there could be any assets put up for sale by Monte Paschi that Intesa Sanpaolo could buy,” CEO Carlo Messina told journalists on the sidelines of an event.

He also said Intesa Sanpaolo would not join the ranks of banks hired by Monte dei Paschi and Carige to guarantee their planned cash calls.

“I’ve nothing to do with (bank) consortiums for Monte Paschi and Carige,” he said.

Messina reiterated that Intesa was interested in expanding its private banking, asset management and insurance businesses but said there had been no contacts with Carige over the possible sale of its Cesare Ponti private banking unit.

“It’s a small entity, I’ve never studied it, if I were them I would not part with it if I managed to (cover the shortfall through the) capital increase.”

Monte dei Paschi and Carige are the only two Italian banks that must tap investors for cash following the outcome of a yearlong review of banks across the euro zone. Both are looking at possible asset sales as a way to limit the amount they need to raise on the market. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)