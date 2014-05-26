FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo agrees to sell a stake in NH Hoteles
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo agrees to sell a stake in NH Hoteles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in Spain’s NH Hoteles for 132.7 million euros ($181.2 million) through a share sale and purchase agreement with China’s HNA Group.

After the transaction is completed, Italy’s biggest retail bank will hold 7.6 percent of the Spanish hotels group, Intesa said in a statement.

The agreement is between Intesa Sanpaolo on one side and HNA, parent company of Chinese airline Hainan Airlines , and its fully-owned special purpose vehicle Tangla Spain on the other, Intesa said.

The agreement is subject to approval by NH shareholders of a capital increase, Intesa’s subscription to the capital increase, and HNA obtaining necessary authorisations from Chinese authorities. ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.