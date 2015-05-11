Intesa Sanpaolo Q1 profit beats forecast, confirms dividend policy

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, beat analyst forecasts with its first-quarter net profit and confirmed a generous dividend payout target of 2 billion euros for this year.

Intesa said its net profit for the period stood at 1.064 billion euros - thanks to around 602 million euros in trading income and compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of 658 million euros.

Its Common Equity Tier 1 stood at 13.2 percent at the end of March, slightly lower than 13.3 percent three months earlier but still one of the highest in Italy. Provisions for bad loans stood at 755 million euros, the lowest since the third quarter of 2011, the bank said.