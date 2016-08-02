FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Q2 profit beats forecasts, loan loss charges rise
August 2, 2016 / 12:08 PM / a year ago

Intesa Q2 profit beats forecasts, loan loss charges rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, topped analyst expectations in the second quarter thanks to double-digit growth in fees, but its core capital was slightly weaker and loan loss charges rose sharply.

Intesa said net profit for the three months to June came in at 901 million euros ($1 billion), well above an analyst consensus forecast of 741 million euros.

Its CET 1 ratio stood at 12.9 percent at the end of June compared with 13.1 percent in March. Provisions to cover for bad loans rose to 923 million euros in the quarter from 694 million euros in the previous three months. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

