UPDATE 1-Italy's Intesa strengthens core capital, raises dividend

(Adds shares, analyst comment)

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, posted a lower than expected fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but continued to strengthen its capital base and raised its shareholder payout.

Shares rose 4 percent, which traders and fund managers said was down to the higher dividend of 7 euro cents and robust fee income.

“The results look on the whole solid, with the dividend slightly better than the consensus of six cents and also fees and the asset management side strong,” said Stefano Fabiani, fund manager at Zenit. Last year, Intesa paid a dividend of 5 euro cents.

Net profit in the three months to December came in at 48 million euros ($54.23 million) compared with a consensus of 142 million euros based on five analyst estimates collated by Reuters and ranging from 66 million to 239 million euros.

Profit was weighed down by provisions for bad loans of just over 1 billion euros, although these were lower than analyst forecasts, and a 13 percent rise in staffing costs.

Intesa also said it booked a charge of 160 million euros at its Hungarian business due to changes in legislation there.

On the positive side, Intesa said its pro-forma, fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio -- an important measure of financial strength -- stood at 13.3 percent at the end of December, up from 13 percent three months earlier - one of the highest in Italy. ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Louise Heavens)