UPDATE 1-Intesa Sanpaolo profit beats forecast, sees lending pick up

* Q1 net profit 1.06 billion euros

* Bank confirms generous dividend policy for 2015

* Says granted 8 billion euros of new loans in Italy (Adds details, comments)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, beat analyst forecasts with its first-quarter net profit and said lending to business was picking up in a sign the euro zone’s third-biggest economy is slowly emerging from recession.

Intesa said its net profit for the period stood at 1.064 billion euros, thanks to around 602 million euros in trading income and compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst consensus of 658 million euros.

It confirmed a dividend payout target of 2 billion euros for this year.

The bank said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 13.2 percent at the end of March, slightly lower than 13.3 percent three months earlier but still one of the highest in Italy.

Provisions for bad loans, which spiralled in 2012-2014 as Italy battled with its longest recession since World War Two, stood at 755 million euros, the lowest since the third quarter of 2011. The bank said new medium- and long-term loans had risen by 8 billion euros in Italy over the quarter. Of these 6 billion euros, 40 percent more than a year ago, were granted to households and small- and medium-sized businesses, the backbone of the economy.

“We have seen lending gather momentum from mid-February. Of the 8 billion euros in new loans, 4 billion we granted in March alone. April has also been good,” Chief Executive Carlo Messina told analysts.

“It’s medium- and long-term loans, so devoted to investment and production, and especially for export-oriented companies as the devaluation of the euro is having a massive impact for them,” he said, adding this pointed to a recovery in the domestic economy.

Preliminary data this week on Italy’s gross domestic product, which has either stagnated or declined for the last five quarters, is expected to show an expansion of 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2015. The government forecasts 2015 economic growth at 0.7 percent.

Analysts said the only weak spot in Intesa’s results was a 6 percent annual decline in net interest income (NII), which measures how much money a retail bank makes from its core business.

Messina said he expected NII to have bottomed out in the first quarter due to the impact of falling interest rates, sending its shares up 2.2 percent by 1452 GMT. (Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Janet Lawrence)