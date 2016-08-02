UPDATE 1-Intesa SanPaolo's Q2 profit beats forecasts, loan loss charges rise

(Adds detail, context)

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Q2 Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo totalled 901 mln euros, ahead of analysts' consensus forecast of 741 million euros.

* Shares in the lender fell 3.9 percent to 1.82 euros in a sharply lower Italian banking sector index.

* Intesa's profit boosted by double-digit growth in fees, but core capital dipped and loan loss charges rose sharply.

* Common Equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.9 percent of risk-adjusted assets at end-June compared with 13.1 percent in March.

* Provisions to cover for bad loans rose to 923 million euros in the quarter from 694 million euros in the previous three months.

* Some analysts say Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rescue deal is dragging sector down on concerns other banks may need to raise capital to improve loan loss provisions to same levels as Monte dei Paschi.

* Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said he did not expect to have to match Monte dei Paschi's bad loan coverage levels. He said it did not make sense to compare the two banks' situation.

* Messina also said that international investors' perception of Italy was wrong. The country is solid, he said, its economy is recovering for a second straight year and Intesa is proof that a well-managed Italian bank can make money. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)