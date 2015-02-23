Intesa could take up to 10 bln euros in TLTRO funds in 2015-CEO

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo could borrow up to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in additional longer-term funds from the European Central Bank this year, its chief executive said on Monday.

“In 2015, if our calculations are correct, we think we can take 8-10 billion euros,” CEO Carlo Messina told journalists on the sidelines of an event.

He said Intesa had already lent out the 12.5 billion euros in longer-term funds it had taken from the ECB in 2014, taking part in two “targeted” refinancing operations the European Central Bank carried out to spur lending to companies. ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)