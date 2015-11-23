CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Italy bank rescue scheme to cost Intesa 380 million euros

(In second paragraph, clarifies UniCredit’s Q4 charge is 210 mln euros not 300 mln euros; in paragraph 12, shows UniCredit’s total contribution to the bank fund is 300 mln euros)

ROME/MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday its role in the country’s rescue of four Italian banks would result in a pre-tax charge of 380 million euros ($404 million) in the fourth quarter.

Similarly, a banking source said UniCredit would book a 210 million euro charge before taxes in the fourth quarter also in relation to the rescue.

Italy launched a 3.6 billion euro rescue scheme on Sunday to prop up Banca Marche, Banca dell‘Etruria e del Lazio, Cassa di Risparmio di Chieti and Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara before stricter European Union rules on saving failing banks come in from January.

The cost of the rescue, to be conducted by the Bank of Italy, will be borne by the country’s healthy banks, which pay into a newly-formed National Resolution Fund.

The Fund was created as part of new EU rules aimed at ensuring that failing banks can be wound down in an orderly way without tapping taxpayers’ money.

Italian banks were originally due to start contributing to the Fund from 2015, making annual payments until it reached around 6 billion euros, or 1 percent of all guaranteed deposits, over eight years.

But the banks will now pay the equivalent of four years of contributions in one go by the end of this year because of the need to rescue the four banks.

They will still contribute annually to the fund until it reaches the required size, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Intesa Sanpaolo is the only Italian bank that has so far said how much it will have to pay out.

One Italian broker estimated the contribution of Monte dei Paschi di Siena at around 160 million euros, followed by UBI Banca and Banco Popolare with 92 million euros each.

Intesa said the 380 million euros due in the fourth quarter came on top of an ordinary contribution to the fund of around 95 million which it booked in the first half of the year.

Similarly, the source said UniCredit had already booked a 90 million euro contribution to the resolution fund this year for a total of 300 million euros in 2015.

While these extraordinary charges for the banks’ rescue are expected to weigh slightly on Italian banks’ 2015 capital levels, analysts said it was more important for investors that a solution had finally been found for the four banks.

Italian bank shares rose on Monday with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UniCredit, Popolare Emilia and Popolare di Milano gaining more than 2 percent.

The contributions Italian banks pay this year will allow the National Resolution Fund to repay a bridge loan of 2.35 billion euros granted by three of the country’s top banks. Intesa said its share of this loan was 780 million euros.

Intesa said it was also contributing 550 million euros to a separate 18-month loan which the fund needed to foot the overall 3.6 billion euro rescue bill.

Of this, 1.7 billion euros are needed to repay losses at the four lenders and 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise them. ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Francesca Landini, additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Danilo Masoni, writing by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)