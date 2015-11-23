FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo to grant 1.33 bln euro in loans to Italian bank rescue
November 23, 2015

Intesa Sanpaolo to grant 1.33 bln euro in loans to Italian bank rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lender Intesa Sanpaolo said its participation in the rescue of four Italian banks includes loans for a total of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and additional pre-tax charges of around 380 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.

The charges relate to an extraordinary contribution to the resolution fund and will be recorded in the lender’s fourth quarter income statement, it added.

Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

