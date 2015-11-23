Intesa Sanpaolo to grant 1.33 bln euro in loans to Italian bank rescue

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lender Intesa Sanpaolo said its participation in the rescue of four Italian banks includes loans for a total of 1.33 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and additional pre-tax charges of around 380 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.

The charges relate to an extraordinary contribution to the resolution fund and will be recorded in the lender’s fourth quarter income statement, it added.

Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)