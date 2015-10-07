Intesa's top shareholder seeking adviser to sell 4 pct stake

TURIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Intesa Sanpaolo is seeking an adviser for the sale of a 4 percent stake in the Italian bank, an executive at banking foundation Compagnia di San Paolo said on Wednesday.

“We haven’t found the adviser yet for the sale of a 4 percent stake in Intesa San Paolo. By the end of the year we will communicate to the economy ministry details of the transaction,” Compagnia di San Paolo’s General Secretary Piero Gastaldo said.

Compagnia di San Paolo owns around 9 percent of Intesa and must inform the economy ministry - which supervises banking foundations - about changes in its shareholdings.

A reform of banking foundations approved earlier this year pushes them to reduce concentration risks in their holdings. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)