Intesa Sanpaolo declines comment on Unicredit merger press talk
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Intesa Sanpaolo declines comment on Unicredit merger press talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo’s Management Board Chairman Andrea Beltratti on Monday declined to comment on press speculation that the bank could be considering a plan to merger with UniCredit.

“I have no comment to make,” Beltratti said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Asked if he was concerned about the bank being a possible takeover target, he said: “I am not afraid of such an outcome.”

Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Saturday that UniCredit’s Vice Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona was discussing the idea of merging the country’s two biggest lenders informally with shareholders at Intesa Sanpaolo.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday he had no comment on the weekend press speculation regarding a potential defensive tie-up with Intesa Sanpaolo, adding however that UniCredit would “go ahead on its own”. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala’)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
