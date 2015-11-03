FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo Q3 net interest income shrinks, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo Q3 net interest income shrinks, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo posted a lower net interest income in the third quarter amid weaker interest rates and a slump in trading profit, sending its shares down 4 percent.

Net profit came in at 722 million euros, higher than an analyst consensus compiled by Reuters of 667 million euros.

However, the shares turned negative after the results were released as the market took fright at a decline in net interest income, a measure of how much money a commercial bank makes from its core retail business.

It came in at 1.912 billion euros, down 9.3 percent from a year ago.

On the bright side, capital strength improved, with the core capital ratio rising marginally to 13.4 percent from 13.3 percent. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.