Intesa Sanpaolo earmarks 10 bln euros for Italy's SMEs
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo earmarks 10 bln euros for Italy's SMEs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has earmarked 10 billion euros ($13 billion) to support growth of small and mid-sized Italian companies as the local economy is mired into a deep recession.

Small businesses, the backbone of Italy’s production system, have been hard by a credit squeeze and are seeking to grow outside their anaemic home market. An inconclusive election is also casting shadows over Italy’s economic prospects.

“It is necessary to stimulate and support the demand for credit from many virtuous small to medium-sized enterprises ... by using all the instruments of credit facility,” Italy’s largest retail bank said in a statement on Friday.

The multi-billion euro scheme, part of an agreement with Italy’s employers association Confindustria, will involve tens of thousands of businesses. Its aim to help them expand abroad, grow in size and develop new businesses.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting By Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
