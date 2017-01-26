Intesa CEO says insurers need integration with banking network

TURIN, Italy, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Insurers make sense when they are integrated into a banking network, the head of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday, after the Italian bank said this week it was studying possible "industrial combinations" with insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Turin, Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina told reporters he saw room for growth in the bancassurance sector.

"Provided any transaction does not weaken our capital strength and our ability to reward shareholders, we feel free to look at possible growth options," he said.

"We're analysing various alternatives, it'll depend on the price. We'll take our time to make our assessment, we're in a position of strength," he added.

Intesa said on Tuesday its management was examining a tie-up with Generali among possible opportunities, after sources told Reuters the bank was considering a share offer for a majority stake in Italy's biggest insurer. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Valentina Za,)