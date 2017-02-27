MILAN Feb 27 Shares in Assicurazioni Generali
fell sharply at open on Monday after bank Intesa
Sanpaolo said late on Friday it had decided not to
pursue a possible tie-up with Italy's biggest insurer.
By 0805 GMT shares in Generali lost 4.8 percent at 13.4
euros each. Shares in the insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca
lost 1 percent bucking a higher banking sector.
Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo, which had fallen sharply since
news of its interest in Generali first leaked on Jan. 22, rose 6
percent. The stock had initially failed to start trading on
Monday.
Intesa, which had confirmed at the time it was studying a
possible tie-up with Generali, said on Friday it had decided
against such a deal because it would not create value for its
shareholders.
