Intesa launches swap offer on subordinated debt
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa launches swap offer on subordinated debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday it would offer to swap existing subordinated notes with newly-issued Tier 2 notes which it would be able to fully include in its Tier 2 capital under new European Union rules.

The new Tier 2 notes would have a 10-year maturity and pay a spread of 4.5 percentage points over the 10-year midswap rate, it said.

The offer would run from Wednesday to Sept. 5, the bank said in a note.

“The swap offer aims at allowing Intesa Sanpaolo to optimise its capital structure,” it said.

New EU capital rules due to kick in from January would have forced Intesa to stop booking the existing subordinated notes as regulatory capital, the bank said.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
