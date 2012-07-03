UPDATE 2-Intesa says probed tax deals did not break rules

* Says was “fully compliant”, settled with tax office

* Industry Minister Passera under investigation as ex-CEO

* Probe looks into tax arbitrage between Italy and Britain (Adds details from prosecutors’ document)

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo did not breach any rules in tax transactions being investigated by Italian magistrates, the bank said in reaction to an investigation that also targets former CEO and current Industry Minister Corrado Passera.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Biella are probing alleged tax irregularities at Intesa’s former unit Cassa di Risparmio di Biella e Vercelli in 2006-07 and have put Passera under investigation in his role as then CEO of the broader Intesa group, prosecutors’ documents obtained by Reuters showed.

According to the documents, tax authorities suspect the Biella-based bank took advantage of ‘fiscal arbitrage’ between the Italian and British tax regimes to gain credits on foreign-paid taxes beyond what was allowed under Italian law.

Intesa said on Tuesday its relevant departments considered the operations, carried out in 2006, as “fully compliant with existing rules.”

Intesa said that, despite believing it had acted properly, it had settled the matter with Italy’s tax agency in order to avoid “exhausting and costly” litigation proceedings.

“Intesa Sanpaolo, as always, stands ready to provide magistrates with any possible clarification,” it said.

The industry ministry declined to comment on the reports and in a television broadcast at the weekend, Passera himself said he had only read of the allegations in the press and would respond fully when he learned more details of the allegations.

“I think it’s about the possible responsibility of the person who signed off on the Intesa balance sheet but I‘m sure it will all be cleared up and I am of course completely available,” he told Italy’s state television RAI.

Passera, one of Italy’s leading business figures, left Intesa in November last year when he was named industry minister in Prime Minister Mario Monti’s technocrat government. (Reporting by Valentina Za and James Mackenzie; Additional reporting by Gianni Montani in Turin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)