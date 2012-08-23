FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Luxembourg banker probed in tax evasion case
August 23, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa Luxembourg banker probed in tax evasion case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The head of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo’s Luxembourg unit is being investigated by magistrates for suspected money laundering as part of a tax evasion probe, a legal source with direct knowledge of the case said on Thursday.

Prosecutors in Milan and in the northern town of Verbania have been looking into the Giacomini family, owners of the eponymous maker of plumbing fittings sold worldwide, who they suspect of dodging taxes by hiding around 230 million euros ($287 million) in Luxembourg, the source said.

The magistrates have now put the chief executive of Intesa’s Luxembourg unit Societe Europeenne de Banque (SEB), Marco Bus, and an Italian broker and former Intesa employee, Alessandro Jelmoni, under investigation.

Prosecutors allege Jelmoni and Bus advised the Giacominis about the creation of a trust to hide money, the source said.

Intesa on Thursday confirmed media reports that it had started its own internal investigation into the matter, but declined to comment further.

A lawyer for the Giacominis said the family denies any wrongdoing.

Jelmoni, who is under house arrest, has rejected the allegations and has given full explanations to the magistrates, his lawyer said. Jelmoni left Intesa in 2002.

The case is running in parallel to a separate probe into alleged tax irregularities involving Intesa’s former unit Cassa di Risparmio di Biella e Vercelli.

Industry Minister Corrado Passera is under investigation in that case because he was CEO of Intesa at the time. Referring to that investigation, the bank said in July it did not break any rules. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
