FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa chairman denies Unicredit merger talk
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 7:27 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa chairman denies Unicredit merger talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo’s supervisory board denied on Tuesday ever discussing an eventual plan for a tie-up with rival Italian bank Unicredit .

Giovanni Bazoli said in a statement on Tuesday that he had not discussed with shareholders of the two banks any idea of a merger with UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets.

He also said that the two Italian banks were in a position to face the challenges of the credit market in Italy and abroad.

UniCredit denied on Monday there were any plans for a tie-up with rival Intesa after sources close to the matter said UniCredit chief executive Federico Ghizzoni had been sounded out on the issue. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.