#Deflation
July 20, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Intesa creates new role for wealth management ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it had created a new position to coordinate its wealth management operations, appointing to the role insider Gianemilio Osculati.

In a brief statement, the country’s biggest retail bank said

Osculati would coordinate the group’s bancassurance units, its pension funds and its Eurizon Capital asset manager, as well as its private banking product factory.

The financial crisis has pushed Italian banks to reconsider their business models and several lenders are undergoing restructuring and reorganisation programmes.

Intesa also said it named Francesco Micheli as its new Chief Operating Officer, with responsibilities that range from information systems and security to personnel. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
