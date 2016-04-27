Intesa to use Italy bank fund to sell bad loans at book value

TURIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest commercial bank, intends to use newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante to sell its non-performing loans at book value, CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday.

Looking to arrest a slide in Italian banking shares, the government this month persuaded major financial institutions to create a bank rescue fund, which looks set to be used to subscribe to the cash calls of weak lenders and to buy non-performing loans.