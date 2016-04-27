FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa to use Italy bank fund to sell bad loans at book value
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Intesa to use Italy bank fund to sell bad loans at book value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest commercial bank, intends to use newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante to sell its non-performing loans at book value, CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday.

Looking to arrest a slide in Italian banking shares, the government this month persuaded major financial institutions to create a bank rescue fund, which looks set to be used to subscribe to the cash calls of weak lenders and to buy non-performing loans.

Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.