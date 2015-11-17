FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo to sell 5.7 pct of Bank of Italy for 430 mln euros
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo to sell 5.7 pct of Bank of Italy for 430 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has signed preliminary agreements to sell a small part of its 42.4-percent stake in Italy’s central bank at book value, the lender said on Tuesday.

Italy’s biggest bank by branches will transfer a 5.7 percent stake of the Bank of Italy’s share capital to a group of domestic pension funds and Banca del Piemonte for a total consideration of around 430 million euros ($459 million), it said in a statement.

The Bank of Italy’s board of directors will have to give a green light to the transaction. ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

