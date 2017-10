MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Thursday it had appointed former Eni chairman Gian Maria Gros Pietro to head its management board.

Gros Pietro also sits on the board of carmaker Fiat . He is a former chairman of highways operator Atlantia and of energy group Eni.

Carlo Messina was named deputy to Intesa CEO Enrico Cucchiani. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)