FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Intesa to cut 1,000 branches in Italy - unions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Intesa to cut 1,000 branches in Italy - unions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from union source, background)

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, plans to merge or close nearly a fifth of its Italian branches to cut costs, trade unions said.

Unions said on Friday Intesa management confirmed at a meeting with labour groups that it planned to cut 1,000 branches - double the 400-500 branches expected to be eliminated or merged in the bank’s 2011-13 business plan.

That plan said the bank would cut its Italian network to 5,100-5,200 branches by 2013 from 5,500 in 2010.

Italian banks have been cutting jobs and branches to reverse shrinking profitability during a painful recession in their home country and the wider euro zone’s debt crisis.

A union source told Reuters that 1,000 jobs were at risk because of the branch closures and a wider reorganisation of the bank’s structure also announced on Friday.

“There should be around 2,000 redundancies, but around 1,000 people can be relocated to other units. For the remaining 1,000 we need to find a solution,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last November, Intesa announced 5,000 job cuts by 2013.

Unions said they were first told of the extra branch closures in May.

Intesa was not available for comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Dan Lalor) (Antonella.Ciancio@thomsonreuters.com; +39 0266129722; Reuters Messaging: antonella.ciancio.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.