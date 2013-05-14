FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says Q1 results chime with dividend commitments
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says Q1 results chime with dividend commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - The results of Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo in the first three months are in line with commitments it made regarding its dividend, the CEO said on Tuesday.

“Overall, I am pleased with the Q1 results - which I understand are above consensus - and are in line with our dividend commitments,” the lender’s Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani said in a statement.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s net profit fell by 62 percent in the first quarter but still came in slightly above expectations thanks to strong fees.

Loan loss provisions, however, rose by 20 percent to 1.17 billion euros.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

